KELLY MCCARREN: I'm so grateful to be pregnant, but I've never been more miserable.

I think I always romanticised being pregnant.

I wasn’t sure how long it would take after my husband and I decided we were ready to start a family, but I was sure I knew what would happen after I saw that extra line on a pregnancy stick.

In my mind, I’d turn into an insufferable wellbeing warrior, fueling my body with only the most nutritious of foods and taking my baby for gentle daily walks and yoga classes.

I’d be productive AF; I would have so much more time on my hands, not partying and being hungover! My skin would glow, and I’d be brimming with positivity over this delicious little human I was growing.

LOL.

Watch: Things pregnant people never say. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

For over two months, I’ve wondered every single day why more women don’t talk about how shit being pregnant is.

Not for every woman, of course. But for so many women, they only tell you after you start complaining about your own symptoms. Otherwise, it seems to be this big secret no one wants to admit.

I know why. It’s because women are just fundamentally nice. They don’t want to complain about being pregnant in fear of upsetting, hurting or insulting women who are struggling with their own fertility. It can seem really disrespectful to complain about something that many women would do anything for.

But I’ve always been someone who will share, even when it’s something that might be a bit uncomfortable. And I’ve also always been someone who thinks that two things can be true at the same time.

I am so grateful to be pregnant and to have this healthy baby bouncing around inside me; not a day goes by where I don’t acknowledge this. But I also have never been so sick and miserable in my entire life, so sit back and get ready for some real pregnancy truths to be unleashed.