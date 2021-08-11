LEIGH CAMPBELL: Yep, I did my own balayage at home. Here's how it went.

Hairdresser folk, look away now.
I did the unthinkable. I DIY’d my own highlights. I KNOW, I KNOW, it’s a cardinal sin. A beauty no-no.
But you know what? I've never really cared.
Watch: Hairdressers, translated. Post continues below.
When it comes to my hair - particularly the colour - I've always been pretty rebellious with doing stuff to it myself.
I figure it will grow back, and it’s dead anyway so a bit of damage isn't the end of the world.
Sure, I never want to fry it off - but I have quite smooth, slippery hair when it’s ‘too healthy’, so I find that highlights actually help add a bit of texture. Plus, I wanted slightly lighter ends to make my dark colour a little less harsh.
Anyway, I’m about to talk you through what I did.
In case you’re not aware, I am not a hair colourist. So if you’re going to try it at home, proceed with caution and at your own risk. And don’t tell your hairdresser it was me who encouraged you.
