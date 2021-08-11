LEIGH CAMPBELL: Yep, I did my own balayage at home. Here's how it went.

I use the Clairol Nice N Easy root touch up home hair colour to cover my greys every few weeks.

My hair is currently a shade 5, which is known as ‘Medium Brown’, but I wanted to add some shade 6 highlights, so a lighter brown.

I’ve done my own balayage at home a couple of times before and have always used the L’Oreal Paris Highlight kit, but I couldn't find it at my local shops. So instead I grabbed the most suitable thing I could find, which was the Clairol Frost and Tip kit.

It is important to note that this is designed for blondes who want to do their own streaks and not for brunettes, but as stated earlier, I’m a bit of a rebel.

The kit comes with a cap and pick so you can do proper streaks at home, however I discarded those as I was going for a more freehand look.

I laid out an old towel on the basin and mixed together the provided bleach and activator.

I then sectioned my hair so the bottom third was out and the top two thirds were piled on my head in a crab claw clip.

Using a regular comb (one like your dad might have), I dipped it in the mixture and then combed it through small sections of my hair, starting a few centimetres from the root.

I then let the next section of hair down and did the same, followed by the top section where I paid extra attention to the parts people would see when my hair is down, and the framing around my face.

The wait time on instructions (for blondes doing foils) was anywhere from 10 to 60 minutes.

I kept a close eye on it and used my fingers to wipe away some of the solution to see how it was going. I decided to wash at the 15 minute mark because it is much, much easier to go again if it’s not light enough, but obviously impossible to repair if you’ve gone too far.

After shampooing, I then used the Davroe Chroma Colour Treatment. This was in lieu of a traditional toner which would be used at the hairdresser to neutralise any orange/warm tones.

It deposits a tiny bit of cool brown colour and I left it on for a very generous 20 minutes.

That’s it!

Voila! Image: Supplied.