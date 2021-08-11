'It’s saved my winter lockdown skin': 19 beauty products we're loving sick this month.

Mamamia’s beauty roundup series is your monthly look at the beauty products our team are loving - from the latest launches in skincare, hair and makeup to the old faves we've fallen for all over again.

For more beauty roundups, head to our hub page here.

Friends, it's time for our monthly beauty roundup. Yep, we're back!

During July, we tried plenty of new (and new to us) skincare, makeup, haircare and body care products that we need to tell you all about immediately.

Watch: How to do a half head braid. Post continues after video.



Video via

Here you’ll find reviews of the best beauty products that launched in July, as well as the products we’ve rediscovered and fallen back in love with.

Keep your debit card close by...

"The one major benefit of working from home is that I'm putting less heat on my hair and really investing in it. I'm talking masks, Olaplex and oils. I've been using this blow-dry smoother multiple times a week for about a month and it's fab. It noticeably reduces my frizz and makes my styled hair last longer. Plus, you only need the tiniest bit so it lasts forever." - Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

Image: Supplied.