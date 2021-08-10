Like many parts of the beauty game, bronzers have come a long way. Like, they're a whole galaxy away from the ashy, muddy stuff we used to slap on our faces, amiright?

With the rise in trends like 'skinimalism', healthy-looking, glowing skin is the 'in' thing - and it's not only being reflected in our skincare routines, but our makeup formulations too.

Watch: Mamamia beauty expert Nat explains how to brighten your look, without going full clown. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

These days you can find almost every kind of formula and finish, and they're hands down the easiest way to help you look radiant, healthy and refreshed.

Compared to powder formulas, the new wave of cream and liquid formulas offer added benefits, are easily buildable and offer a more natural-looking glow compared to some of the old-school bronzers.

Listen: A makeup range that previously sold out in 48 hours is back. Post continues below.

One of the newest formulas creating some noise is Anastasia Beverly Hills Cream Bronzer, $57. Offering seven different shades, it's supposedly quite similar to the cult Chanel Tan De Soleil bronzer.

So, we asked our You Beauty Collective members to put it to the test - and here's what they thought.

If there’s one part of the glam process that I love, it’s the bronzer/contour step. There’s just something about a defined yet sun-kissed cheekbone that brings me happiness.

So, when the new Anastasia Beverly Hills Cream Bronzer landed on my doorstep, I did a little dance of joy. Touted to be the dupe of the ICONIC Chanel Tan De Soleil Bronzer I knew I had to get this on my face stat.

But before we get into the review, let’s talk about what you can expect from this bronzer. Launching with seven shades, the brand promises a weightless cream formula that melts effortlessly into skin to leave you sun-kissed but sculpted.