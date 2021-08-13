Quick one: Is not bathing actually good for your skin?

Earlier this month, a group of celebrities sparked a debate about how much you really need to bathe.

It began innocently enough with Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher telling Dax Shepard and Monica Padman on the podcast, Armchair Expert, that they only wash their children "if you can see the dirt on them. Otherwise, there's no point."

Kutcher then added: "I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever."

Then Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell agreed, with Bell telling The View last week: "I'm a big fan of waiting for the stink. Once we catch a whiff, that’s biology’s way of letting you know you need to clean it up."

Oh, but we're not done. Then Jake Gyllenhaal weighed in and took it one step further, suggesting that bathing less is actually better for the skin.

"There's a whole world of not bathing that is really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves," he told Vanity Fair.

Whilst we know showering or taking a bath every day is a privilege, it's a habit most of us are accustomed to.

It also needs to be said that we're in the midst of a global pandemic, and washing your hands when they're dirty is not only necessary but incredibly important to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

But when it comes to full-body cleansing, do these celebrities have a point? Do we *really* need to shower every day?

Speaking to medical and cosmetic dermatologist Dr Katherine Armour, she explained that how often you shower or take a bath is really up to you.

"There is no set number for how often we should be bathing, and much like the skincare for our face, individual circumstances need to be considered," she told Mamamia.