Mamamia's executive editor and host of the You Beauty podcast, Leigh Campbell, was a couple of months postpartum when she noticed her hair started to thin and break around the hairline.

"Working in the beauty industry, I take a lot of photos, I do a lot of videos, and I'm talking about how to have great hair, skin and nails. But privately my hair was going through that," she said. "So it's definitely tough. It definitely does play on your emotions and make you feel self-conscious about your appearance. As much as you know that it's common, it's normal, it's still a difficult thing to go through."

For Mamamia's Pop Culture Editor, Keryn Donnelly, hair loss was triggered by a period of extreme stress.

"I'd had a few things happening in my life that were causing me stress and anxiety. And I hadn't really dealt with it; I was just sort of pushing it down. And then I started to notice that my hair was falling out. I'd get in the shower, and I'd be washing my hair and big clumps of it were coming out," she said.

"I've always really liked my hair, and it has always been really big. And I thought, what if it just keeps falling out? So I was stressing out about that a lot, which was also adding to my stress level."

Leigh and Keryn are far from alone.

Female pattern hair loss (FPHL) will affect roughly 49 per cent of women at some point in their lifetime, though it's talked about far less than male pattern hair loss.

While men are advertised treatments on prime time television, FPHL remains somewhat of a taboo for women, such is the strength of our cultural association between long, thick hair and beauty and feminity.

But there are a number of effective treatments available. More on that below. But first...

What is female pattern hair loss, and what causes it?

Female pattern hair loss is a term used to describe hair loss or hair thinning in women.

It occurs in a different pattern to men, with hair typically beginning to thin on the top and at the front parts of the scalp.