Richards and Two and a Half Men star Charlie Sheen are both parents to Sami, who created her OnlyFans page in 2022.

A source told PEOPLE the 19-year-old is making around $127,000 a month.

"Sami has 4,000 followers. So she's making $80,000 [USD] a month doing almost nothing and barely showing anything. She's just teasing the audience," the insider said.

Sami and her mother posed together back in June 2022 and at the time, Richards defended the pictures.

"I have to say, I wish I had the confidence my 18-year-old daughter has," she wrote on social media. "And I also can’t be judgemental of her choices. I did Wild Things and Playboy; quite frankly her father shouldn’t be [judgemental either]."

Not long after, the actor made her own page on the adult website, where she charges around $39 a month to access her uploads, or aproximately $106 for a three-month bundle.

According to reports, neither Richards nor her daughter share explicit photos or videos online.

"[Denise] doesn't do anything that risqué either, but she has 100,000 followers and makes $2 million [USD] a month doing it," a source told PEOPLE.

The insider added the actor knows it's "really hard to control" her children once they turn 18.

"Denise says she wants to support her daughter. She believes that when they turn 18, it's really hard to control what they do. You can only advise them. And Denise realises she did Playboy herself – OnlyFans is just the modern version of that."