Angus T. Jones was just 10 when he starred in Two and a Half Men. This is his life at 27.

Angus T. Jones was just 10 years old when he burst onto our screens in Two and a Half Men.

It was a role that saw him catapulted to fame and made him the highest paid child star in television. But a role that he would later say "means nothing".

This week, the former child star made headlines when photos of him walking barefoot in LA began circulating online.

Now 27 and rocking a beard, Jones looks very different to when he played Jake Harper all those years ago.

Watch: The auditions that scored actors their leading roles.



Video via Mamamia.

This is what his life looks like since quitting the show.

Quitting Two and a Half Men and his controversial video.

Jones quickly rose to fame when Two and a Half Men kicked off in 2003.

During his 10 years on the show, the child star not only became a household name but also raked in millions of dollars in paychecks.

In 2010, he became the highest paid child star in television at just 17 years old when he signed a contract for $10.6 million over the following two seasons. At the time, he was earning $410,000 per episode.

Angus T. Jones and his Two and a Half Men co-stars Charlie Sheen and Jon Cryer the 30th Annual People's Choice Awards in 2004. Image: Getty.