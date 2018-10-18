Celeb in 5: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “It’s always hard work.” David Beckham has opened up about his marriage to Victoria.



David Beckham has made a surprising – though refreshingly honest – comment about his marriage to Victoria Beckham in a preview for his upcoming appearance on the Sunday Project.

Even the best marriages can be hard work from time to time, and while the Beckhams’ relationship looks like one of the most solid in Hollywood, David’s comments hint that it’s… not always an easy ride.

In fact, he’s said it’s “always hard work”.

Always.

“When you’ve been married for the amount of time that we have, it’s always hard work,” David says in the teaser trailer below. “It becomes a little more complicated”.

David and Victoria – who have been married for 19 years and are parents to Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 13, and Harper, seven – were at the centre of divorce rumours earlier this year.

Just weeks ago, suspicions arose after David’s notable absence from a Vogue magazine cover shoot featuring his entire family but no dad.

Rumours of infidelity have also plagued the 43-year-old for years, with reports of affairs with multiple women dating as far back as 2004.

2. The detail in Osher’s outfit on The Bachelorette last night that has viewers divided.

Pls stop.

Osher is a sacred being who cannot be touched in our opinion.

But after last night’s episode of The Bachelorette, viewers criticised an element of his outfit and we are calling it blasphemy.

(Honestly, we think it might’ve just been because they were bored from the lack of drama we were promised before the episode).

When Osher rolled in to the rose ceremony, looking his usual dapper self, hair obviously quaffed to perfection, eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out one little detail.