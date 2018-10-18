celebrity

Celeb in 5: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “It’s always hard work.” David Beckham has opened up about his marriage to Victoria.


David Beckham has made a surprising – though refreshingly honest – comment about his marriage to Victoria Beckham in a preview for his upcoming appearance on the Sunday Project.

Even the best marriages can be hard work from time to time, and while the Beckhams’ relationship looks like one of the most solid in Hollywood, David’s comments hint that it’s… not always an easy ride.

In fact, he’s said it’s “always hard work”.

Always.

“When you’ve been married for the amount of time that we have, it’s always hard work,” David says in the teaser trailer below. “It becomes a little more complicated”.

David and Victoria – who have been married for 19 years and are parents to Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 13, and Harper, seven – were at the centre of divorce rumours earlier this year.

Just weeks ago, suspicions arose after David’s notable absence from a Vogue magazine cover shoot featuring his entire family but no dad.

Rumours of infidelity have also plagued the 43-year-old for years, with reports of affairs with multiple women dating as far back as 2004.

2. The detail in Osher’s outfit on The Bachelorette last night that has viewers divided.

Pls stop.

Osher is a sacred being who cannot be touched in our opinion.

But after last night’s episode of The Bachelorette, viewers criticised an element of his outfit and we are calling it blasphemy.

(Honestly, we think it might’ve just been because they were bored from the lack of drama we were promised before the episode).

When Osher rolled in to the rose ceremony, looking his usual dapper self, hair obviously quaffed to perfection, eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out one little detail.

The strategically-cropped image above, according to Twitter users, is hiding a  fashion crime, if you will, and one we’ve all probably been culprits of before.

Osher was not wearing socks.

IT’S A LOOK, OK?

Another follower said: “I love you, but I’m glad they cut off your feet in this pic coz those shoes with no socks was so wrong on so many levels.”

To which Osher playfully wrote “socks are so 2013”.

Go Osher!

(Though we do hope he was at least wearing “sockettes” to avoid smelly feet.)

3. Ariana Grande has covered up her Pete Davidson tattoo… but it’s not permanent (yet).


Before announcing her split with her partner of  five months, Ariana Grande made some life-altering and permanent choices during her 0 to 100 relationship with comedian Pete Davidson.

And we’re not just talking about her shotgun commitment to say ‘I do’. During their romance, Ariana also got the 24-year-old’s name tattooed on her left ring finger, which sat below her first knuckle, above her engagement ring.

While their relationship is over, tattoos are one of those things that are a bit more difficult to remove.

However, there are other methods one can utilise.

Sharing her talents during a taping of NBC’s A Very Wicked Halloween, the 25-year-old was seen performing with a nude-coloured Band-aid covering said tattoo.

 

And that’s certainly one way to nip the problem in the bud.

Also noticeably absent was Grande’s $130,000 ring Pete proposed to her with. Reports from TMZ suggest she has already returned the very fancy sparkler.

ariana-grande-engagement-ring
Both her tattoo and engagement ring were MIA. Image: Getty

And that friends, is why you NEVER get your partner's name tattooed onto your body.

Just don't.

Please.

4. Why Sophie Monk has decided to stop all contact with Jarrod Woodgate.


In case you were hankering for Sophie Monk and Jarrod Woodgate to rekindle their Bachelor love, we would suggest you extinguish any and all existing hope for a possible reunion.

While the original 'Stage-5 Clinger' has been messaging the former Bachelorette, speaking to Kyle and Jackio O, the Love Island host said she's currently in a relationship and doesn't plan on responding.

"These kids off the show tell everyone,"she said.

"Even if I write 'thank you', they're like, 'I'm in contact', so I'm not going to write back to anyone."

And she does have a point...

After Jarrod's very public and messy split with Keira Maguire, things have finally settled down after Keira shared a 'ceasefire' Instagram post.

"I just wanted to say there has been a lot of media going around about my breakup with J and things have been said, in the heat of the moment, in different articles some which are hurtful and not true," she wrote.

"Putting that aside I just want both of us to be happy and move forward with our lives. I love Jarrod very much, sometimes things happen which you don’t expect and you may not like.

"I want to wish him all the happiness in the future. Love always wins. #chapterclosed"

 

Meanwhile, Sophie is currently in a relationship with a man she met on a flight, and while she's choosing to keep his identity a secret for now, if she's happy, then we're happy for her.

5. The reason why Princess Diana gave more love to Prince Harry than Prince William.

princess-diana-harry
There a very understandable reason why the late Princess did this. Image: Getty.

No one could ever accuse the late Princess Diana of not loving her sons.

From the moment Prince William, and then two years later, Prince Harry were born, their mother shared a beautiful bond with her kids.

Her boys were her world, particularly after her 1996 divorce from their father Prince Charles, which changed life as she knew it considerably.

Although the beloved Princess adored both of her sons, she had a special relationship with her youngest.

Writing for Daily Mail, royal commentator and friend of the princess Richard Kay says Diana was always wary that William was actively being groomed as the heir to the throne and didn't want Harry to develop a "complex about his position in the family".

"'I have to,’ she would often tell me. ‘Charles and I worked so hard to ensure both boys receive equal amounts of our time and love, but others in the family seem to concentrate on William.”

You can read the rest of the full story here.

