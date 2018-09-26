Everyone's talking about David Beckham's new hairstyle. But we're forgetting one thing.

If barbers and hair stylists around the world had a dollar for every time a man walked into their salon asking to look like David Beckham, they’d probably be as rich as the man himself.

Since the 80s, the world-famous soccer player and one half of the UK’s other royal couple has changed both his hair colour and style more times than his wife Victoria Beckham.

Platinum blonde highlights. Mow awks. Cornrows. Man buns before they were actually called man buns. Brunette slicked back quiffs.

The father-of-four has tried it all.

Earlier this week, David hosted a press event in Hong Kong. Rather than noting what the 43-year-old was saying, The People on the interwebs had some feelings about his appearance (which feels kind of familiar, no?).

Specifically, his freshly-dyed brunette buzz cut hair style.

#DavidBeckham took some poor advice by use hair dye or spray or whatever. Shave your head, son. — TheStellarossa (@TheStellaRossa) September 24, 2018