Everyone's talking about David Beckham's new hairstyle. But we're forgetting one thing.

If barbers and hair stylists around the world had a dollar for every time a man walked into their salon asking to look like David Beckham, they’d probably be as rich as the man himself.

Since the 80s, the world-famous soccer player and one half of the UK’s other royal couple has changed both his hair colour and style more times than his wife Victoria Beckham.

Platinum blonde highlights. Mow awks. Cornrows. Man buns before they were actually called man buns. Brunette slicked back quiffs.

The father-of-four has tried it all.

Earlier this week, David hosted a press event in Hong Kong. Rather than noting what the 43-year-old was saying, The People on the interwebs had some feelings about his appearance (which feels kind of familiar, no?).

Specifically, his freshly-dyed brunette buzz cut hair style.

As reported by Evening Standard, some fans thought David had undergone a hair transplant, while others mentioned hair plugs and spray on hair – all of which are perfectly normal things for a person at any age to consider if their hair bothers them.

But in the conversation around what exactly is going on with his hair, one thing’s been forgotten.

Arguably, no man has worn as many different hair looks as David, and his latest is just one of them.

Here’s a quick recap of his ever-changing hair:

1. 1990 David – Sweeping British boy band fringe with blonde highlights.

David Beckham hair
Image: Getty.
2. 1997 David - Brunette with a long front fringe.

David Beckham hair
Image: Getty.

3. 1998 David - Platinum blonde highlights, flat, straight side part.

David Beckham hair
Image: Getty.

4. 2000 David - Buzz cut.

David Beckham hair
Image: Getty.
5. 2001 David - Shaved with a thin, spikey mowhawk.

David Beckham hair
Image: Getty.

6. 2002 David - Platinum blonde, spikey.

David Beckham hair
Image: Getty.
7. 2003 David - Platinum blonde bob Jarrod Smith in Sex and the City moment, sometimes worn in a man bun (before it was called a man bun).

David Beckham hair
Image: Getty.
David Beckham hair
Image: Getty.
8. 2009 David - Spikey, side swept, blonde highlights.

David Beckham hair
Image: Getty.

9. 2012 David - Swept back, worn with facial hair (this look became a go-to for the following five years or so).

David Beckham hair
Image: Getty.

10. 2017 David - Brunette, worn long with warm highlights.

David Beckham hair
Image: Getty.

11. 2018 David - short on the sides with some length up top.

David Beckham hair
Image: Getty.

12. Royal wedding David - a subtle, black tie mowhawk.

David Beckham hair
Image: Getty.
And now, a brunette buzz cut, as also pictured on his Instagram account.

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

Regardless of whether there's any truth to the whispers on Twitter about hair loss or transplants (which is kind of none of our business), we hope David continues to mix up his hair looks until he's hanging onto his last grey strands.

For himself, but also for us.

Cheers.

Which is your favourite David Beckham hair look? Tell us in the comments below.

