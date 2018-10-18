"Last night The Bachelorette failed to deliver on the one promise it made us, and I give up."

Wednesday night’s episode of The Bachelorette was… interesting.

We had a strange single date during which Ali Oetjen and a man named Robert drove through big bits of paper with their “past emotional issues” written on them.

And a group date which saw several men taken back to Gladiator times to fight over the bachelorette using brute strength and toxic masculinity.

Oh, and a choreographed dance routine was performed by a different man in a stretched white singlet whose dream is to dance alongside Channing Tatum in Magic Mike…

Two men who we never really knew also went home. Bye.

But by the time the credits rolled and the opening sequence of the next show started, I realised there was something missing from the last 60-odd minutes of TV I’d just watched.

Sure, I was 100 per cent scrolling through my phone the entire time The Bachelorette was on, but I was doing so with one eye trained on the TV, waiting for moment I’d been promised.

Only, it never came.

You see, The Bachelorette promised you and I something in last night’s episode, and it didn’t deliver.

We were promised DRAMA.

Specifically, Ali’s past relationship with Bachelor in Paradise star Grant Kemp drama.

At the end of last Thursday’s episode, we were shown a promo video showing some serious sh*t going down.

THIS WAS THE PROMO WE WERE SHOWN. Post continues after video.