Celeb in 5: Tuesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Jarrod Woodgate says he ‘probably would’ get back with Sophie Monk. She’s not as keen.



It’s time to #PutOutYourPotPlant again.

You see, despite Sophie Monk breaking his heart in Fiji and then him walking along a Fijian beach crying for approximately 48940 hours, Jarrod Woodgate is still… keen.

So keen he told the Kyle and Jackie O show on Tuesday that he sent her a sneaky lil’ text four weeks ago.

Which she promptly… ignored.

“I think she’s ghosting me now,” Jarrod said after Kyle asked whether the two had been in touch.

“I messaged her the other day to check up and say g’day and see how she was. Got nothing back,” he added.

He then explained the message had been sent four weeks ago, so she’s probably not going to get back to him.

However, if she did ever slide into his DMs, he wouldn’t knock her back.

“Yeah you know I probably would buckle,” he said. “Of course I would. I’m trying to talk a tough game. Yeah I am a softie.”

Jarrod pls.

2. The real reason Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson broke off their engagement.



Oh.

It turns out there’s a reason Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson broke off their engagement approximately 6.4575 seconds after they announced it.

You see, Ariana’s ex-boyfriend Mac Miller died of an overdose last month.