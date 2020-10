via GIPHY

He then wastes no time telling Ali that he works as a tradie to fund his dream of becoming a shit version of Channing Tatum.

"I sort of want to be on Step Up," he says. "I'd like to be in a Magic Mike movie with Channing Tatum."

He asks Ali whether she would move to the US with him to follow his dance dreams and she looks genuinely terrified.

Sssshhhh.

It's cocktail party time and the producers have some manufactured drama up their sleeves.

You see, the boiz would very much like to discuss the "beef" between Charlie and Bill/David but they're interrupted by Ali who would like to get to know them better.

It's then decided between the boiz that this would be the best time for Generic Brand Magic Mike to do a choreo for Ali.

But then Bill/David does a sneak and steals Ali for a chat.

When they start walking back towards the stage ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Ali whispers like a frightened child who's just seen a ghost at the end of their bed, "Ivan's in a singlet".

Generic Brand Magic Mike does his dance and makes it into the next round.