Craig Kelly is one of the most divisive people in politics. Yesterday, he became one of the most important.

For months now, the government has had a thorn in its side.

Craig Kelly, the MP for the south Sydney electorate of Hughes, has gone rogue on Facebook, not just once, but numerous times.

Kelly has continued to push unproven coronavirus treatments which contradict government health advice, lament what he sees as attacks on 'free speech' by social media companies and deny climate science.

The Prime Minister, and presumably many other Liberal MPs, have been frustrated by his comments and the distraction they have caused.

Earlier in February, Kelly appeared on well-known conspiracy theorist Pete Evans' podcast, despite it being dumped by Spotify in January for spreading misleading content about COVID-19. This blew up in the media, was universally condemned by experts and forced Scott Morrison to, on February 3, finally pull him up.

Government sources told various media outlets Kelly had a 30-minute face-to-face meeting with Scott Morrison who told him to stop pushing COVID information contrary to the government’s health advice and restrict his social media presence.

Kelly later released a statement indicating he'd toe the party line, but that didn't last.

The final straw appears to have been Frank Zumbo, a member of Kelly's staff who is the subject of an apprehended violence order against a former female colleague and under investigation for alleged inappropriate behaviour towards women.

Kelly stood with him, against Morrison's wishes.

