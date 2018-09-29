Celeb in 5: Saturday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Pete Davidson has revealed a detail about his sex life no one wanted to know.



Erm. Pete Davidson did a thing again.

This time the Saturday Night Live comedian has revealed the… creepy way he lasts longer during sex with his fiancé, Ariana Grande.

“I was just thinking of my Dad being burned alive. That’s what I do. I just think of my Dad seeing that fire coming right towards me,” he told Howard Stern in the interview.

His father was killed in the September 11 terrorist attacks in 2001.

But that wasn’t the only cringe-worthy comment Davidson made.

Last month, Bishop Charles Ellis III was accused of inappropriately groping Grande after she performed at Aretha Franklin’s funeral.

Fans were furious, calling out the inappropriate behaviour using the hashtag #RespectAriana.

On the other hand, Davidson said he felt sorry for Bishop Ellis in the interview.

“It’s not cool and I feel really bad. We both don’t think that was intentional,” he told Stern.

“He’s a really tall guy, she’s very little. He was trying to be funny. He did a stupid joke, he’s a pastor. He did a shitty joke, broadcast it on TV. Shitty situation… I feel for that guy.”

He also told the entire world he was “jerking off” to his current fiancé before he met her and he shouldn’t have admitted that. Ever.

2. A world famous model has taken a serious dig at Kendall Jenner.

Naomi Campbell has proven that she has absolutely no time for Kendall Jenner in a recent interview with Andy Cohen on his show Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

When asked the question from the audience at home “Peter wants to know your views on Kendall Jenner being the highest paid model whilst saying she cherry picks her and could never do 30 shows in a season” to which Naomi swiftly replied “next question.”

OUCH.

Kendall Jenner was recently criticised after she told Love magazine “I was never one of those girls who would do, like, 30 shows a season or whatever the f**k those girls do. More power to ‘em.”

3. Jemima Kirk has spoken for the first time about her rape at 22 years old.