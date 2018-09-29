The very awkward joke Waleed Aly made on The Project last night that didn't quite land.

Last night on The Project Waleed Aly interviewed the half time entertainment for the AFL Grand Final, the one and only The Black Eyed Peas.

The LA based band are famous for their hip hop hits Where is the love? and Imma Be, so it’s unsurprising that they’re not exactly locals on the AFL scene.

That’s why when Waleed made a joke about their lack of knowledge, the band didn’t have a lot to say.

“Let’s be honest, I saw your press conference yesterday at the MCG in the lead up to the grand final and I noticed that every time anyone asked you a question about the teams or about football you immediately changed the subject back to yourselves… because you’ve clearly done no research at all,” he began.

And the band just… sat there.

In silence.

Will.I.Am was not having a bar of it.