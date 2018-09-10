Mac Miller's death is a tragedy. But it's not Ariana Grande's fault.

On Saturday, the world discovered US rapper Mac Miller had died of an overdose.

He was just 26 years old.

“Malcolm McCormick known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26. He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers,” his family said in a statement.

Over the following two days, millions of tributes were posted online for the rapper who had always been candid about his issues with substance abuse.

Miller’s drug use reportedly become a large part of his life after the debut of his first album in 2010.

“I was doing a lot of drugs around that time, which is another difference now: I’m not doing as many drugs. It just eats at your mind, doing drugs every single day, every second. It’s rough on your body,” he said in a 2015 interview with Billboard.

“I’ve got to make sure I make all this music so when I die there’s albums and albums,” Miller said in the same interview.

Miller had been in a long term relationship with singer Ariana Grande, which ended this past May. The pair had remained friends.

On Sunday, Grande posted a black and white photograph of Miller, looking up at the camera, on her Instagram account.