"I explained to him that I thought it would jeopardise - what at the time I considered to be a very good working relationship," she said.

"I thought that by saying no and explaining my reasons, my employer would abandon his social suggestions. However, to my regret, in the following few weeks, he continued to ask me out on several occasions."

Thomas wouldn't accept no for an answer. It was almost like Hill's rejection made him more determined to pursue a relationship with her outside of the workplace. In the weeks that followed, Thomas continued to press his employee for reasons to justify her decision not to go out with him.

He would come into her office, or demand she come into his, so as not to have the uncomfortable and inappropriate conversations overheard by their colleagues. Hill says their working relationship became even more strained when Thomas started talking about sex with her in the office.

"On these occasions he would call me into his office for reports on education issues and projects, or he might suggest that because of the time pressures of his schedule we go to lunch to a government cafeteria. After a brief discussions of work, he would turn the conversation to a discussion of sexual matters," she said.

"His conversations were very vivid. He spoke about acts that he had seen in pornographic films involving such matters as women having sex with animals and films showing group sex or rape scenes.

"He talked about pornographic materials depicting individuals with large penises or large breasts involving various sex acts. On several occasions, Thomas told me graphically of his own sexual prowess."

These conversations, which Hill never consented to being involved in, made her feel extremely uncomfortable. This was her boss, a man who could destroy her career in seconds and had complete and unyielding power over her life.

Hill tried changing the subject to non-sexual matters. She asked him questions about himself, like where he grew up and what his family were like. She even told Thomas in no uncertain terms that she did not want to talk about or hear about anything to do with his sexual experiences.

And for a few months, her efforts were successful. When Thomas was again promoted, this time, ironically, to chair of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), Hill made the difficult decision to go with him. It seemed as if he had finally gotten the message.

But he hadn't. In the winter of 1982, Hill says Thomas' inappropriate advances started back up again.