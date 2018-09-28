Here's exactly what Dr Christine Blasey Ford is looking at right now.

As Dr Christine Blasey Ford recounts her terrifying sexual assault, she sits before a panel of 16 white men.

This year, Dr Ford made the decision to speak out about her alleged sexual assault by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh 36 years ago, as she believed she had a civic duty to reveal the true nature of the man for the sake of the US justice system.

Millions of men and women around the world stand behind the alleged assault victim.

One such woman is actress Amy Schumer, who earlier today posted an image of the panel of white men that the doctor will be looking at as she recounts the terrifying assault on Instagram.

The photo illustrates the terrifying reality of the criminal justice system not just in America, but around the world, as victims of sexual assault fight a system assembled of men.

Earlier this week, Donald Trump tweeted that if Professor Christine Blasey Ford’s sexual assault from Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was that bad, she would have come forward earlier.

“If the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed,” he tweeted.

The tweet inspired the #WhyIDidn’tReport hashtag on social media platforms, as women and men around the world recount the painful reasons why they chose not to report sexual assaults that happened to them.