The question everyone's asking after The Black Eyed Peas' AFL grand final performance.

Two years after Fergie’s solo debut, the band announced they were going on hiatus to ‘work on solo projects’ in 2011.

Last year, six years after going their own ways, Will.I.Am, Apl.de.ap and Taboo started touring and releasing music. Fergie was nowhere to be seen.

In an interview with Ahlan Live, Will.I.Am appeared to suggest Fergie was just one of many seasonal female vocalists the band rotated in and out, rather than a permanent member.

“Since the beginning of Black Eyed Peas, we’ve always had amazing vocalists that appeared on the mic with us. People like Macy Gray, Esthero, Debi Nova, Fergie. Obviously Fergie was the featured female, but we’ll always work with good females," he said.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, he also said the band would not be performing 'Fergie-heavy' songs moving forward.

"We are not doing My Humps on the tour, we are not doing Don’t Funk With My Heart. Songs that are heavy Ferg we won't do," he said.

"Those [Fergie-centred songs] are just three songs, there are lots more. Like Pump It, she doesn’t have that big of a part, Boom Boom Pow, not that big of a part, I Got A Feeling, not that big of a part."

Which kind of sounds a little salty BUT then here's photo evidence that The Black Eyed Peas hung out together on the US Fourth of July holiday.

And they look like they like each other.