The question everyone's asking after The Black Eyed Peas' AFL grand final performance.

Just before the opening bounce of the 2018 AFL grand final, fans were entertained while they enjoyed their footy pies (and beers) with a set from American band The Black Eyed Peas.

By all accounts, the performance was decent. Will.I.Am, Apl.de.ap and Taboo gave the people what they wanted, playing their 2000s hits including Where Is The Love?, Let’s Get It Started and I Gotta Feeling.

Many woohoos were sung and fun was had by all, but there was something missing from the pre-match entertainment.

Something so very important, it had punters turning to their mates, and their Twitter accounts, to ask one pressing question:

Where is the…. Fergie?

The last time many of us thought about The Black Eyed Peas, Stacie ‘Fergie’ Ferguson was front and centre singing those darn catchy choruses.

She put the humps in My Humps. The funk in Don’t Funk With My Heart, if you will.

But despite ‘leaving’ the band in 2011, precisely no one in Australia knew The Black Eyed Peas are now just three peas, not four.

So, where did Fergie go? And… why?!

Fergie first joined The Black Eyed Peas in 2002, pushing the band that had been a trio for several years beforehand into mainstream music charts.

For almost 10 years, all four members enjoyed great success, releasing four albums. During that time, Fergie released her first solo album The Duchess in 2006 and married actor and now-ex-husband Josh Duhamel in 2009.

Two years after Fergie’s solo debut, the band announced they were going on hiatus to ‘work on solo projects’ in 2011.

Last year, six years after going their own ways, Will.I.Am, Apl.de.ap and Taboo started touring and releasing music. Fergie was nowhere to be seen.

black-eyed-peas
Can't we just go back to the good ole days? Image: Instagram.

In an interview with Ahlan Live, Will.I.Am appeared to suggest Fergie was just one of many seasonal female vocalists the band rotated in and out, rather than a permanent member.

“Since the beginning of Black Eyed Peas, we’ve always had amazing vocalists that appeared on the mic with us. People like Macy Gray, Esthero, Debi Nova, Fergie. Obviously Fergie was the featured female, but we’ll always work with good females," he said.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraphhe also said the band would not be performing 'Fergie-heavy' songs moving forward.

"We are not doing My Humps on the tour, we are not doing Don’t Funk With My Heart. Songs that are heavy Ferg we won't do," he said.

"Those [Fergie-centred songs] are just three songs, there are lots more. Like Pump It, she doesn’t have that big of a part, Boom Boom Pow, not that big of a part, I Got A Feeling, not that big of a part."

Which kind of sounds a little salty BUT then here's photo evidence that The Black Eyed Peas hung out together on the US Fourth of July holiday.

And they look like they like each other.

Which brings us back to why Fergie didn't make the trip out to Australia to perform with The Black Eyed Peas.

According to her social media accounts, Fergie's been touring recently in Bali and Canada, and coaching on a reality TV music show called The Four.

She was also very busy dancing in an all-gold sparkly Tom Ford outfit just two days ago.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#feelingmyselfie #letshaveakiki ???????? ✨✨

A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on

That's all we've got.

Considering flights from LA to Melbourne were probably a bargain compared to what West Coast Eagles fans had to pay to come from Perth, it's just not good enough, is it?

Are you watching the AFL Grand Final? Tell us in the comments!

