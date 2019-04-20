In the 20 years since the Columbine massacre, 935 Americans have died in mass shootings.

Two decades ago this week, two Year 12 students walked into the library at Columbine High School and murdered 13 people, before turning their guns on themselves.

At the time, it was the deadliest shooting at a high school in United States history.

Twenty years later, and 935 more people have been killed in American mass shootings.

Craig survived Columbine. Post continues after video.

In fact, in the months after Columbine in April 1999, 32 more people were killed in five mass shootings before the end of the year.

And yet despite the numbers continually climbing.

Despite the multiple deaths of men, women, children and babies.

Despite the tears, heartbreak, fear, anger, and demand for change from large chunks of the American population.

The United States still fails to introduce major reform on gun control.

With each mass shooting we watch a country which is at the very core of our defence strategy, mourn the loss of their dead, and then move on as if nothing ever happened.

Last month, 50 people were murdered in Christchurch New Zealand during Friday prayer at two mosques.

A week after the attack, New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the urgent banning of military-style semi-automatic rifles in her country.

We in Australia made similar reforms after the Port Arthur Massacre of 1996 that killed 35 people.

It worked. Mass shootings aren’t a common occurrence in our country. It still happens, yes. In 2018, a family of seven was killed at Margaret River, our worst mass shooting since Port Arthur.

But on the whole, it worked. Our firearm homicide rate dropped by 42 per cent in the seven years after the law passed.

This year in America, there have been mass shootings in Florida, Illinois and Louisiana. We’re only four months in.