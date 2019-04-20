In the 20 years since the Columbine massacre, 935 Americans have died in mass shootings.

Two decades ago this week, two Year 12 students walked into the library at Columbine High School and murdered 13 people, before turning their guns on themselves.
At the time, it was the deadliest shooting at a high school in United States history.
Twenty years later, and 935 more people have been killed in American mass shootings.
In fact, in the months after Columbine in April 1999, 32 more people were killed in five mass shootings before the end of the year.
And yet despite the numbers continually climbing.
Despite the multiple deaths of men, women, children and babies.
Despite the tears, heartbreak, fear, anger, and demand for change from large chunks of the American population.
The United States still fails to introduce major reform on gun control.
With each mass shooting we watch a country which is at the very core of our defence strategy, mourn the loss of their dead, and then move on as if nothing ever happened.
Last month, 50 people were murdered in Christchurch New Zealand during Friday prayer at two mosques.
A week after the attack, New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the urgent banning of military-style semi-automatic rifles in her country.
We in Australia made similar reforms after the Port Arthur Massacre of 1996 that killed 35 people.
It worked. Mass shootings aren’t a common occurrence in our country. It still happens, yes. In 2018, a family of seven was killed at Margaret River, our worst mass shooting since Port Arthur.
But on the whole, it worked. Our firearm homicide rate dropped by 42 per cent in the seven years after the law passed.
This year in America, there have been mass shootings in Florida, Illinois and Louisiana. We’re only four months in.
Top Comments
935 Americans in 20 years. That makes it 46.75 per annum. That's less than the number of women, on average, killed in domestic related violence in Australia and we have gun laws.
But,
"Sorry to bust your bubble Australia, zero mass shootings since Port Arthur is a lie."
https://www.mamamia.com.au/...
And,
'Seven killed in Australia’s deadliest mass shooting in 22 years'
https://www.washingtonpost....
Here's an incomplete list:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wi...
Because 'Melbourne shooting outside Prahran nightclub Love Machine leaves security guard dead' last week is still too recent to have been included.
https://www.abc.net.au/news...
I guess the criminals didn't get the memo?
Gun ownership is a constitutional right in the USA. The second amendment says we have the right to bear arms to defend our homes and families. Besides if bad guys wanna kill people they don't need a gun there's other ways and the only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun. Gun control is a huge mistake
These arguments are so tired. Just admit that you think your ‘right’ to do what you want is more important than the lives of victims. At least be honest about it.
And yet, mass shootings are endemic in your country, and not others, wherein the "right to bear arms" doesn't exist and gun control is enforced. How's your rate of shootings working out for you? Proud of that, USA?
So since we are doing stats, fair to point out 75%+ involved gang violence, ie a gang problem like MS13, 75%+ involved pistols, ie not a rifle problem and 75%+ involved illegally owned firearms, ie not a problem you’ll fix by taking guns from law abiding citizens, or looking at the FBI owns stats, the 100,000s of non victims because they were armed themselves.
Riddle me this which caused 4x the number of deaths in the US than the other? Rifles;knives.
Making poison is a constitutional right in Australia. The Strewth amendment says we have the right to make poison to defend our homes and families. Besides if bad guys wanna kill people they don't need poison there's other ways and the only way to stop a bad guy with poison is a good guy with poison. Antidotes are a huge mistake.