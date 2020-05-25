Inside Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's $21.6m Beverly Hills mansion, courtesy of Instagram.

Surprise, surprise, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend live in a spectacular, $14.1 million (AUD $21.6 million) Beverly Hills mansion and thanks to the wonderful source that is Instagram, we can practically go on our very own house tour.

Bless modern technology.

The couple live in their 791-square-metre pad with their two-year-old son, Miles, and four-year-old daughter Luna. Their not-so-humble abode features five bedrooms, eight bathrooms and one heck of a pool area.

Oh and FYI, their pad used to belong to Rihanna who sold the house in 2009.

Watch Chrissy Teigen give Vogue US a tour of her house during her 73 Questions…

Video by Vogue US

Before buying their current abode, Legend and Teigen lived a one-bedroom New York loft, but moved to the West Coast just before the birth of Luna in 2015.

Here are a few photos from when the property was listed on real-estate agency, MLS…