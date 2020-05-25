Search
Inside Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's $21.6m Beverly Hills mansion, courtesy of Instagram.

Surprise, surprise, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend live in a spectacular, $14.1 million (AUD $21.6 million) Beverly Hills mansion and thanks to the wonderful source that is Instagram, we can practically go on our very own house tour.

Bless modern technology.

The couple live in their 791-square-metre pad with their two-year-old son, Miles, and four-year-old daughter Luna. Their not-so-humble abode features five bedrooms, eight bathrooms and one heck of a pool area.

Oh and FYI, their pad used to belong to Rihanna who sold the house in 2009.

Watch Chrissy Teigen give Vogue US a tour of her house during her 73 Questions…

Video by Vogue US

Before buying their current abode, Legend and Teigen lived a one-bedroom New York loft, but moved to the West Coast just before the birth of Luna in 2015.

Here are a few photos from when the property was listed on real-estate agency, MLS…

Chrissy Teigen Instagram John Legend home
Sooo fancy. Image: MLS.
Chrissy Teigen Instagram John Legend home
So much natural light. Image: MLS.
Chrissy Teigen Instagram John Legend home
Yes, you are looking at not one, but five Chanel surfboards. Image: MLS.
Chrissy Teigen Instagram John Legend home
We're suddenly feeling very sleepy. Image: MLS.
Chrissy Teigen Instagram John Legend home
Talk about a bath with a view... Image: MLS.

And here is what their home looks like after Chrissy and John gave it their special Teigen/Legend touch.

Welcome to the dreamiest of kitchens...

 

Welcome to the dreamiest of kitchens...

 

I'll admit it. I love her.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

View this post on Instagram

 

if u are thinking about having children, wonderful! but know u can’t do shit alone ever again ever

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

 

Walked into this odd situation

 

Walked into this odd situation

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

View this post on Instagram

 

Mom and I just bought a selfie stick. Like and subscribe like and subscribe!

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

plz don’t shame me I am a strong proud salad making woman just being natural and trying to live my life

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

But, like any young family, their home is also littered with toys...

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by John Legend & Chrissy Teigen???????? (@johnandchrissy) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Despite having a dedicated playroom...

 

View this post on Instagram

 

He's almost 2

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

 

miles with daddy and elmo

 

miles with daddy and elmo

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

They've also got an abundance of space for entertaining...

 

TOONS ????: @bumper3077

 

TOONS ????: @bumper3077

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

With the most relaxing tub...

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

And a very extra punching bag in their at-home gym...

I don't know

 

I don’t know

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Worked out for 5 mins today! Proud because according to math, 5 is more than 0

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

What we would give to lounge around their divine pool area...

 

adult swim with @kidswimla - so proud!!!

 

adult swim with @kidswimla - so proud!!!

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

 

????

 

????

A post shared by John Legend & Chrissy Teigen???????? (@johnandchrissy) on

so thai!! ????????????????????????

 

so thai!! ????????????????????????

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Here are some other spaces around their home, brought to you via Instagram...

 

View this post on Instagram

 

This boy turns 2 this week. How does he look so grown!? ???? officially a toddler

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

 

too sick for school eh

 

too sick for school eh

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

This post was originally published in February 2019 and has been updated on May 25, 2020. 

Feature Image: Instagram @johnlegend/@chrissyteigen

What do you think of their home? Tell us in a comment below.

