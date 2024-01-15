Chelsea Handler roasts the Golden Globes host in her Critics Choice monologue.

It's time for the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards, you know, the awards show that isn't the Golden Globes, Emmys or Oscars.

Instead, this awards night offers a more low-key affair, as Hollywood's elite converge on Santa Monica for awards voted for by print, broadcast, and digital journalists in the entertainment field.

This year's Critics Choice Awards is being hosted by comedian, television host, and best-selling author﻿ Chelsea Handler.

Handler's monologue was highly anticipated on the heels of her ex-boyfriend Jo Koy's Golden Globes monologue last week which was widely criticised.

The most awkward part was Koy's tendency to blame his writers for failed jokes. "I wrote some of these and they're the ones you're laughing at," he said.

Handler couldn't resist the chance to roast her ex in one bit where she joked about being attracted to older men.

"Unfortunately, Martin Scorsese isn't here tonight, but that's not going to stop me from letting everyone know that I would toss him around like a little Italian meatball," Handler joked.

"Thank you for laughing at that — my writers wrote it."

Will Ferrell's expression said it all.

Image: Stan.