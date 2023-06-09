Chelsea Handler's relationship ended after a threesome. But not for the reason you may think.

Comedian Chelsea Handler is getting real about her relationship with Ted Harbert.

Handler dated the American businessman for four years before calling it quits in 2010 and now she's explaining just why she chose to end their relationship.

Speaking on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show, Andy Cohen Live, Handler shared that she called it quits with Harbert after the couple had a threesome with their masseuse.

But it wasn't because of jealousy like you might think.

And it wasn't because she didn't enjoy the sex, either.

In fact, Handler enjoyed the sex with her masseuse very much – and her masseuse only.

"I was very turned on by this woman," she said, clarifying that she has "slept with a woman" but "hasn’t dated a woman".

"I ended up hooking up with her several times without the guy," she later added.

The sexual encounter resulted in an awakening for Handler, who realised that she actually enjoyed having sex with her masseuse more than her partner.

Handler abruptly ended the relationship a short while later.