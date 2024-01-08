Eight unexpected celebrity reveals from the Golden Globes red carpet that you definitely missed.

The stars of Hollywood were all in attendance at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards to honour the year's best in film and television.

The event also served as the kick-off for awards season with the Oscars, Grammys, Emmy Awards and the BAFTAs all on the horizon.

While watching celebrities accept their accolades is always exciting, everyone knows that the best moments are the ones that happen on the red carpet before the ceremony starts.

In saying that, here are eight of the best celebrity reveals from the Golden Globes red carpet that you probably (most definitely) missed.

Reese Witherspoon brought her son as her date.

Reese Witherspoon with Deacon Phillipe at the 81st Golden Globes. Image: Getty.