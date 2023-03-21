15 makeup and skincare products under $30 celebrities have vouched for.

There's nothing we love more than an affordable skincare or makeup product. Something that works the same but costs less? Count us in!

It seems we're not alone.

Although celebrities usually have the cash to spend whatever they'd like, many of them also reach for options from the chemist or supermarket.

From international A-listers to home-grown stars, here are the skincare and makeup products under $30 your favourite celebrities have vouched for.

Gigi Hadid.

Following her pregnancy with daughter, Kai, Hadid named the multi-purpose balm from Lanolips as one of her top postpartum 'skin secrets'.

Loved by beauty experts, the product works wherever needs hydration – your lips, cuticles, elbows, you name it.

Mindy Kaling.

