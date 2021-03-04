An affordable mascara and a cult night cream: Everything Celeste Barber puts on her face.

What I Put On My Face is Mamamia’s celebrity beauty series that takes you inside the beauty cabinets of some of Australia’s most influential women. From what skincare products they use to their go-to makeup tips, it’s a pervy look at exactly what they put on their face. And body. And hair. You get the idea.

Here's what Aussie comedian Celeste Barber has in her beauty bag. Enjoy!

Celeste Barber is Australia's resident funny lady.

The comedian, actor and writer, known for her 'challenge accepted' videos on Instagram, has been making us (and her almost eight million followers) laugh out loud for years now. But in 2021, she's added another talent to her repertoire: beauty ambassador.

This year, Celeste became the face of affordable Aussie beauty brand MCoBeauty.

This week, Sharon Hunt sat down with Celeste on the You Beauty podcast to discuss everything she puts on her face, from her affordable favourites to her must-have splurges. And as usual, we took notes.

But first, watch Celeste share some life hacks for real people. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Celeste Barber's skincare routine.

Compared to most, Celeste actually has a pretty simple skincare routine. She's found the right products that do the job and she uses them night and morning.

"I've got quite dry skin so I need to hydrate every morning and night," Celeste told Sharon. "I put on Eco by Sonia Driver, her Glory Oil - that's my jam."

"I also recently discovered Go-To's oil cleanser. God, Zoe Foster Blake is clever; I really love her brand. I use that all the time," she continued.

Celeste also swears by a certain hydrating mist that's adored by many beauty experts.

"Years ago, the first time I got on a plane for work, I got some Jurlique rosewater spray. It's changed everything," she said. "I have it in every bag. I love it because it's really hydrating."