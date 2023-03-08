As a woman in my 50s who LOVES looking after my skin and playing in makeup, I have amassed quite the product range in my arsenal. The question I quite often get asked is for recommendations for quality skincare and makeup products you can grab from the pharmacy. As a Priceline Sister Club Pink Diamond member, I think I have you covered here.

If you are not sure where to start with the abundance of brands available, then let me help you out with the ones I think you should try.

Image: Priceline Pharmacy.

I’ve said it many times, I love a fermented pre-essence. It preps your skin and boosts the efficacy of products that are layered over it. I have repurchased this multiple times as I really feel it helps with the hydration of my skin and makes it feel plush and plump.

Image: Priceline Pharmacy.