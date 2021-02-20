From The Sleepover Club to porn: The evolution of Caitlin Stasey.

Facebook has banned Australian publishers and users from viewing and sharing news. Here's how to find Mamamia content, no matter what.



If you're not familiar with the name Caitlin Stasey, you'll definitely remember her face.

The Melbourne-born actress first appeared on our television screens playing Francesca 'Frankie' Thomas in the teenage television series, The Sleepover Club.

After the success of the show, Stasey played Rachel Kinski on Neighbours and later landed the lead role of Ellie Linton in the film adaptation of John Marsden's bestseller Tomorrow When the War Began.

From 2013 to 2016, she had a recurring role as Clare in Josh Thomas' Please Like Me, followed by various recurring roles in American television series'.