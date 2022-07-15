A $6 concealer and a coconut oil trick: Everything Chrissie Swan puts on her face.

What I Put On My Face is Mamamia’s celebrity beauty series that takes you inside the beauty cabinets of some of Australia’s most influential people.

This week, we speak to media personality Chrissie Swan. Here, the 48-year-old radio show host and Priceline ambassador talks about her everyday skincare routine, as well as her daily health and wellness routine. Enjoy!

Everyone knows Chrissie Swan. She's one of Australia's most beloved media personalities - a household name. All over your radio and TV being her funny, delightful, candid self. You can't not love her.

So, when we were offered the chance to speak with Chrissie about her beauty routine, we couldn't wait to suss out absolutely everything she puts on her face.

One of the main things we learnt?

When it comes to her approach to beauty, Chrissie said she keeps things pretty basic, but isn't shy of dipping her toes into different products or treatments: "I’m willing to give anything a go," she said. "If it’s quick and inexpensive, I’m in! Bonus points if it smells nice."

Hear, hear!