'You're not freaking sorry': A Charmed feud 20 years in the making.

"It was really interesting of [her] trying to pull you away from me. I waited 24 hours after your surgery to go and then it wasn't even easy for me to get in. I was like being told I couldn't even get in. Alyssa and her mum were blocking people from seeing you and at the time you didn't know. I remember you texted me, 'Dude are you going to come and see me?'" Doherty said on the podcast.

"I also felt my anger at the situation of not being allowed to come see you and how a sort of family had swooped in. [It] caused a weird divide between the two of us that continued throughout season two. I think I cried every single night."

Combs stayed more neutral on the subject, adding: "There were no angels, there were no demons. We all had bad days, we all had good days. We all could have behaved better at certain points but there was a lack of awareness of a bigger broader picture."

As for where this all started from? Here's what we know.

1998 - a promising start.

Initially, things were looking good in the coven.

Milano said to E! News at the show's premiere: "I feel that we're incredibly lucky that the three of us found each other. It's like a big slumber party every day. We giggle a lot."

They were so close in fact that when Milano married in 1999, she asked Doherty and Combs to be her bridesmaids.

1999 - cracks begin to show.

A year on, there were constant tabloid reports that things were not exactly 'charmed' on the set. Milano later admitted there was growing tension between herself and Doherty, putting it down to a clash in personalities.