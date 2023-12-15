'You're not freaking sorry': A Charmed feud 20 years in the making.

The three original stars of Charmed were 'It girls' in the late '90s to early 2000s - Alyssa Milano, Shannen Doherty and Holly Marie Combs.
On TV, they were sisters who had an 'us against the world' mentality, constantly banding together to fight evil with their witchy powers. But their real-life connection was far from magic.
For 20 years now, Charmed has been shrouded in drama. Many of the cast members have infamously fallen out, with the war of words still not over. The tension has now reignited - all thanks to a certain revelatory podcast episode from Shannen Doherty this week...
On the latest episode of her podcast Let's Be Clear, Doherty welcomed her former Charmed co-star Holly Marie Combs (who played Piper) to talk about their history and longstanding friendship, which predated the TV series.
During season two of the show, Doherty said that Alyssa Milano (who plays Phoebe) and Milano's mother attempted to separate her from Combs. Doherty claimed that the Milano duo stopped her from visiting Combs after she had undergone a serious surgery on her uterus amid filming.