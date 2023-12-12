When Holly Marie Combs was in hospital, Shannen Doherty says Alyssa Milano 'blocked' her visits.

During filming for Charmed's second season in the 90s, Holly Marie Combs ended up in hospital.
The actor – who starred alongside Shannen Doherty and Alyssa Milano – required surgery to remove a potentially cancerous tumour from her uterus. Production paused for two weeks while Combs was treated, but during that time a long-documented 'feud' between her co-stars solidified.
Combs joined Doherty on a December 11 episode of her podcast, Let's Be Clear, to talk through their decades-long friendship and time on the show — as well as Doherty's belief that Milano tried to get between her and Combs, who had been long friends even before Charmed, during this time.
At the time, Doherty had been dealing with her sick father, which saw him "in and out of the hospital nonstop". She hated hospitals, but said she summoned the strength to visit Combs anyway, but was turned away by Milano and her mother.
"Hospitals scared me to death. I waited 24 hours after your surgery to go and then it wasn't even easy for me to get in. I was like being told I couldn't even get in," Doherty said.