When Holly Marie Combs was in hospital, Shannen Doherty says Alyssa Milano 'blocked' her visits.

"Alyssa and her mom were blocking people from seeing you and at the time you didn't know.

"I remembered you texted me and were like, 'Dude, are you going to come and see me?' And I can feel like your pain of feeling like I'd abandoned you.

"But I also felt my anger at the situation of not being allowed to come see you and how a family had swooped in," Doherty added. "[It] caused a weird divide between the two of us that continued throughout season two. I think I cried every single night."

Combs said that she definitely took refuge with Milano's family during that period.

"I think it was pretty obvious I was raised by teenage parents and I didn't have a big family," she responded.

"So you're right, when a family swooped in and tried to basically adopt me it was very seductive for me. I also wanted everybody to get along, I wanted the show to be successful. There were no angels, there were no demons. We all had bad days, we all had good days. We all could have behaved better at certain points but there was a lack of awareness of a bigger broader picture."

Doherty left Charmed at the end of the third season, telling Entertainment Tonight it was down to "drama".

"There was too much drama on the set and not enough passion for the work," she said at the time. "You know, I'm 30 years old and I don't have time for drama in my life anymore. To me it's sort of whatever. I'll miss Holly a lot and that's really the only thing I want to clear up."