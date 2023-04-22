Shannen Doherty is divorcing her husband of 11 years. She felt she was 'left with no other option'.

Shannen Doherty has been in some of the most-watched TV shows, from 90210 to Charmed and BH90210.

But for the last eight years, she's been dealing with breast cancer, the death of her best friend and the breakdown of her marriage.

Doherty began acting at age 10; but it was joining Beverly Hills, 90210 in 1990 that made her one of the most recognisable faces in the US.

The series centred around the lives of high school students living in the world's "sexiest" postcode. It became the teen phenomenon of the '90s.

Despite the show ending over two decades ago, fans are still interested in the feuds and the drama surrounding the cast. It's something that's always confused Doherty.

"I have no idea, I can't figure it out," she told Sydney Morning Herald when asked about why people still care about the show. "I understood why the show was so big [at the time], that it was the genius of Fox putting on new episodes during the summer when everything else was reruns at the time. "It was that, plus, the fact that the show was really the first that catered to that age group, that parents could sit down with their kids and it would open up a discussion about teenage topics that may have been hard for a parent to broach with their teenager prior to the show."

Unfortunately for Doherty, her character – Brenda Walsh – was less than popular as the high school villain of the series.

It was also rumoured she had the most bratty behaviour on set – something Doherty vehemently denies even 23 years later.

