A hidden pregnancy and secret crush: 5 little known facts about Charmed.

Between 1998 and 2006, a little old TV show by the name of Charmed captured the hearts of teens all around the world.

It followed sisters Phoebe (Alyssa Milano), Prue (Shannen Doherty) and Piper Halliwell (Holly Marie Combs) and later, their half-sister Paige Matthews, played by Rose McGowan. The sisters learned they were the most powerful witches in the world, aka the ‘Charmed ones’.

The sisters, who live together in San Francisco, learn to navigate their love lives, careers, sibling rivalry and the frequent onslaught of demons who are trying to steal their powers and murder ‘innocents’. Yep, it’s… a lot.

The show ran for a magical eight seasons and quickly amassed a cult following, which has continued to grow since the series wrapped up in 2006.

In fact, the show even earned itself a reboot series in 2018.

Watch the trailer for the Charmed 2018 reboot. Post continues below.



Video via CW

So, with all the magic it brought to our lives, we thought we'd take a look back and see all the small details we missed when watching the show the first time around.

Here are five little-known facts about Charmed.

Alyssa Milano really loved filming with Julian McMahon.

It turns out Alyssa Milano had a huge crush on her on-screen love interest who was played by Julian McMahon and the chemistry really did translate.

"He is so delicious," Milano told E!

"There's something very brooding and sexy about him… and his body is just, like… please! I'm sweating just talking about Julian."

"You can always tell when Julian (C and Alyssa have a scene together because she comes in in an even better mood," her co-star, Shannen Doherty joked.