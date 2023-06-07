Shannen Doherty has stage 4 breast cancer. She just announced it has spread to her brain.

Shannen Doherty has given an update on her ongoing cancer battle.

After announcing she was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in February 2020, the 90210 actor, 52, has shared that a CT scan performed on January 5 showed that the disease has spread to the brain.

"On January 5th, my CT scan showed [metastases] in my brain," she captioned one of two Instagram videos this week.

"Yesterday's video was showing the process of getting fitted for the mask, which you wear during radiation to your brain.

"January 12, the first round of radiation took place. My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic, and there was a lot going on in my life.

"But that fear... the turmoil... the timing of it all... this is what cancer can look like," she added.

Video via ABC News.

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015.

"There was a lump, and I had a mammogram and then a biopsy," she told Health Magazine in February 2019.