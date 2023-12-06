Just before Shannen Doherty went in for brain surgery, she discovered her husband's 2-year affair.

In January, Shannen Doherty underwent surgery to remove a brain tumour. Just before, she discovered her 11-year marriage was over.

The Charmed and Beverly Hills, 90210 star, 52, has been receiving treatment for cancer over the last eight years, and documenting a lot of the experience publicly. She underwent surgery and radiation on her brain during the same month she and husband Kurt Iswarienko separated.

The couple cited "irreconcilable differences" in their divorce filing, but launching her new podcast Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty, Doherty shared how she found out Iswarienko was having a two-year affair.

"I went into that surgery early in the morning and I went in after I found out that my marriage was essentially over, that my husband had been carrying on an affair for two years," she said.

"To not go in that surgery, even though, being very clear, he wanted to go, I couldn't go into that surgery with him there. I felt so betrayed."

Instead, she was supported by her mother, brother and best friends.

"At the end of the day, I just felt so incredibly unloved by someone I was with for 14 years, by someone I loved with all my heart," she said.

She said she became "obsessed" with finding out the truth of the affair

"If you share 14 years together and you cheated, doesn't that person deserve the absolute truth regardless of how much that hurts them?" she said, adding that she "also spoke to the girlfriend of two years that he cheated on me with".