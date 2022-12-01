Charli, Landon and Lil Huddy: The messy love triangle TikTok is obsessed with.

This story begins in 2019. And it starts on an app. TikTok. You might have heard of it.

Charli D'Amelio, like me, had just discovered it. But unlike me, she wasn't sitting in a dark corner, scrolling aimlessly. She was a 15-year-old that used TikTok to do exactly what it was made for: to create content.

Charli produced low-production dancing and lip-syncing videos in her messy bedroom. She was an All-American girl, living in the small town of Norwalk, Connecticut (with a population of just 91,000).

Charli was a normal teenager – until she wasn't.

Listen to this episode of Lowbrow where Shannen Findlay breaks down the Gen Z Love Triangle you didn't know about, with Holly Wainwright. Post continues after audio.





Within a year, she became one of the most followed creators on the app. In a matter of months, she had tens of millions of followers watching her every move.

If you're wondering what she did next, the answer is obvious.

Charli moved to Los Angeles, California, with her family and continued pursuing a lucrative career in social media influencing. It's one that she accidentally stumbled upon and now it's one she (understandably) does not want to let go of.

In 2020, she was declared the "reigning queen of TikTok" by the New York Times.

In 2022, she became the star of her own reality show, The D'Amelio Family, the founder of two companies and the creator of her own photo editing platform.

On TikTok, she has 148 million followers. ...Just for comparison, Academy Award-winning actor Will Smith only has 72.4 million followers.

According to reports, the 18-year-old is worth around $20 million.

Charli D'Amelio, 2022. Image: Getty.