Earlier this week, beauty brand owner and global influencer Nikita Dragun made headlines no one was expecting.

The beauty guru, who boasts over nine million followers on Instagram, was arrested on Monday evening (US time) after she was allegedly caught strolling around a luxury Miami hotel pool naked. Dragun was reportedly seen walking around the pool being disorderly for hours prior to the arrest.

While she was arrested for disorderly conduct, the attention has moved from her 'crime' to that of her treatment after her arrest – as Dragun is being held in a men's prison.

Here's everything we know.

Who is Nikita Dragun?

Dragun is a transgender YouTuber, beauty influencer, model and beauty brand owner. She started out recording clips of herself in her bedroom back in 2014. Aside from sharing makeup tips and tricks with followers, she cultivated an audience who were particularly interested in watching her 'transition' from male to female using makeup and eventually undergoing surgery.

On many occasions, Dragun has opened up about being a trans woman.

"I never wanted to nap," she told Forbes. "I was always mature for my age. I wanted to put on a dress and look cute. Everyone else can nap, but I'm going to be a princess over here."

In a YouTube video in 2015, Dragun admitted she "did not know" she was a boy as a child.

"I would dream as a woman... I just remember constantly feeling that something wasn't right," she said.

Throughout her career the influencer has continued to build a cult following, that now comfortably sits in the millions.