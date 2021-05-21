We need to talk about Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's relationship.

Since the beginning of the year, the couple have been sharing their new PDA-filled relationship on social media.

And between the tattoos, the double dates with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, and the explicit, erm, finger-sucking videos on Instagram, it's been hard to look away from.

But now, Travis and Kourtney's relationship is back in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

You see, it seems Travis may have been linked to a Kardashian before.

The Blink-182 drummer's ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, has claimed their marriage ended because he had an affair with Kim Kardashian.

It all began when the former couple's daughter shared a private message from Shanna on her Instagram Stories.

"Everybody thinks my mother is amazing," Alabama, 15, wrote. "My mum has never completely been in my life. Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mum?"

In the screenshot shared of the message, Shanna claimed Travis was "emotionally abusive".

"I left Travis because he was emotionally abusive," she allegedly wrote in the message.

"I divorced Travis because I caught him having an affair with Kim," the message continued.

"Now he's in love with her sister. It's all gross."