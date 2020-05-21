Charli D'Amelio is the most famous teen in the world. But you've probably never heard of her.

If you’re over the age of 25, the name Charli D’Amelio probably doesn’t ring a bell to you.

The 16-year-old, who currently has more than 57 million followers on TikTok, has been declared the “reigning queen of TikTok” by the New York Times.

Currently, the American teenager has the most-followed account on the ever-growing platform.

But it’s hard to explain how or why the 16-year-old was able to gain such an astronomical following.

For D’Amelio, fame virtually came overnight. Within just six months of posting her first video on the platform, she had collated more than five million followers.

Like many other teenagers, D’Amelio, who has been competing in dancing since she was five years old, posts videos of herself dancing, lip-syncing, and creating new choreography, which fans and viewers then recreate.

In terms of content, D’Amelio’s TikTok videos are certainly nothing new. When the video-sharing app was first created, it merged with musical.ly – an app which allowed users to create and share lip-sync videos.

And yet despite the fact that TikTok is overflowing with countless dance routines and lip-sync videos, it was the doe-eyed high schooler from Connecticut who ultimately cut through.

The 16-year-old, whose net worth is estimated to be in the millions, doesn’t quite know why she’s so famous either.

“I wish I could give everyone an explanation as to what happened but I have no idea,” she told MEL earlier this year.

“I’m just doing what I do every day and posting it, I guess. It’s very insane to me, as it is for everyone else watching.”

Despite having the largest following on the platform, D’Amelio doesn’t have a set content strategy either.

“Whatever I feel like making, that’s what I’ll make at the time,” she told British Vogue.