Affair rumours and a custody battle: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's complicated relationship.

Since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie first met on the set of their 2005 film Mr and Mrs Smith, they﻿﻿﻿ have been one of Hollywood's most ﻿﻿talked ﻿﻿ about celebrity couples.﻿﻿

That was until, of course, Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in 2016.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

For the first time since their split was announced, Jolie, 45, has shared with British Vogue that the decision to end their 12-year relationship was for the wellbeing of their family – and the six children they share together.

"I separated for the wellbeing of my family. It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing. Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds. In fact, they are six very brave, very strong young people," she explained.

While the days of 'Brangelina' are well and truly behind us, we decided to take a look back at the former couple's 12-year relationship.

