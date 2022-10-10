"I don’t know whose child that is." When Mel B fell pregnant, Eddie Murphy denied he was the father.

Once upon a time, Melanie Brown (Mel B) and Eddie Murphy were destined to be one of Hollywood's most famous couples.
It was a love-at-first-sight moment when the pair met in 2006. From there followed a whirlwind romance, sex that the couple described as "like poetry", a quick engagement, one child – and eventually, a very public paternity test and bitter separation.
Watch: Celebrity pregnancies that were nothing short of iconic. Post continues after video.
In short, the last 17 years for Eddie and Mel have been a little bit of a tailspin. From the moment they first met though, in 2006 at one of his intimate dinner parties, the Spice Girls member knew he was the love of her life.
"It was as if a 2,000-volt electric current had passed between us," she recalled of her encounter with the actor in her 2018 memoir, Brutally Honest.