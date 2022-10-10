"I don’t know whose child that is." When Mel B fell pregnant, Eddie Murphy denied he was the father.

Just weeks into their romance, Eddie offered to move Mel into his mansion and chauffeur her around. While the singer declined, he wouldn't take no for an answer when it came to using his credit card.

While she did eventually return the card, the pair's relationship only intensified – so much so that Mel insisted they avoided becoming physical for six weeks. When the time limit was up, she said their sex was "like poetry".

"When it happened it wasn't sex. It was like poetry, every touch, every kiss every sense out of this world. We were both completely besotted with each other," she wrote in her memoir.

Rather quickly, they not only become totally enthralled by one another but were also committed to raising a family together.

Just months into their relationship, Eddie asked Mel's late father for permission before he asked her to marry him. He even tattooed her name on his thigh.

Not too long after, the pair were pregnant. According to Entertainment Tonight, they "jumped around [Eddie's] en-suite bathroom laughing and crying, bursting with the best news ever".

But eventually, seeing how Eddie lived made her unhappy and as a result, she flew back to her home in Leeds to deliver their child.

In 2007, on Eddie's birthday, Mel gave birth to Angel Iris Murphy Brown. For the Spice Girls singer, the coincidental birthday only made her feel hesitant. She later told Entertainment Tonight, "I was like, is this a joke? On his birthday?"

However, the relationship turned sour fast when Eddie's told the press he wanted proof their daughter was his with a paternity test.