'My ego is out of control.' 18 celebs who are apparently a nightmare to work with.

Perhaps it's an ego thing or perhaps it's fame going to their heads, but certain celebrities have long had a reputation for displaying diva-like behaviour while working. While there are some angels that continuously get glowing report cards (we're looking at you Ryan Gosling) all too often we hear anecdotes from people in the entertainment industry who have had bad experiences working with some celebs.

Whether it be an over-inflated sense of self, or struggling with personal issues, some models, actors, hosts and media personalities would often be at fault for blurring the lines of appropriate work behaviour.

Cher.

Cher has had an illustrious career that has seen her win Grammy and Academy Awards after dominating the acting and music industries for many years.

However, despite her success she is notably one of the most difficult celebs to work with. In an interview with Vulture director Peter Bogdanovich famously said that Cher was the most difficult actor he has had to work with throughout his career. In response, Cher said: "I'm only difficult if you're an idiot."

Touché.

Madonna.

Being a perfectionist for her craft, Madonna has often copped a bit of criticism for being a tough boss to work for. In the documentary filmed on her 2016 Rebel Hearts Tour, the 65-year-old admitted that she understands how hard it must be for people to meet her expectations.

"I know that I can be difficult and demanding and push you, and sometimes my ego is out of control, but I am a Leo," she said.

Despite putting her dancers and on-tour team through gruelling hours, she always turns out an incredible show. We guess the juice is worth the squeeze.

Watch: These celebrities' real names will surprise you. Post continues after video.

James Corden.

2022 was undoubtedly the year of James Corden's unravelling. The British comedian became a huge Hollywood success when he swapped the UK for the bright lights of late night TV, landing a gig hosting The Late Late Show in 2015. Some seven years later and rumours of unpleasant behaviour on-set started to plague the 45-year-old with media outlets all over the world picking up the story.

Not only was he accused of stealing jokes for his monologues but a New York restauranteur went public with allegations of Corden being rude to his staff. At the same time, public perceptions of Corden were waning with plenty of people online calling out his 'fake nice-guy' persona. One former staffer told Daily Mail how they felt about Corden's comeuppance: "It's not sad. It is karma. Many people left his shows because he did not treat people the way that they deserved to be treated."

Earlier this year he announced he would be finishing up his time as a host of The Late Late Show and his final episode aired in April.

Jimmy Fallon.

This year another beleaguered talk show host has had to battle rumours of creating a toxic environment on set. Earlier in September Rolling Stone wrote an expose on Fallon where they spoke to 14 staff members who opened up about his erratic behaviour which "fostered an unhealthy work environment". Chiefly among the accusations were anecdotes of bullying, outbursts and even remarks about Fallon showing up to set seemingly drunk.

While it's reported that Fallon apologised to his staff, there is much speculation about whether or not he will see out the rest of his contract for The Tonight Show which runs until 2026.

Tyra Banks.

Look, we've all seen the edits of Tyra hosting America's Next Top Model. I don't think any of us thought she was necessarily the most chill person on set, right? In 2021, while hosting Dancing With The Stars, the former model-turned-presenter copped a heavy amount of backlash.

An insider told The Sun that Tyra was increasingly difficult to work with on set. "Tyra is a nightmare. She is disrespectful to everyone. She gives orders and makes wild demands." They also went on to allege Tyra created a 'toxic' environment through her energy, attitude and demands.

Earlier this year it was announced that she would no longer be hosting Dancing With The Stars.

Michael Bay.

Director Michael Bay has made a huge name for himself in Hollywood with movies like Transformers, Armageddon and Pearl Harbour credited to his CV. At the same time as being one of the biggest blockbuster directors, over the years he has also been accused of behaving in a sexist way towards his female colleagues.

Apparently he would constantly tell actress Megan Fox to be "hot" and "just act sexy" while directing her in the Transformers films. At the time she said he was "a nightmare to work for" and even likened him to Hitler. Yikes.

Another actress, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley recalled being "pretty pissed off," after Bay drove her out to a desert and made her walk in nothing but a bra and heels in the hot sun.

Russell Crowe.

Over the years much tabloid fodder has been made of Russell Crowe's bad temper which would often rear its head on-set of the movies he made. In a book called The Men Who Would Be King: An Almost Epic Tale of Moguls, Movies and a Company called DreamWorks, written by Nicole LaPorte, she details an allegation made against the Aussie actor.

Allegedly, Crowe called producer Branko Lustig while they were making Gladiator and yelled at him, "you motherf**ker. I will kill you with my bare hands."

Once the book was released Crowe tweeted to deny the allegations. "On Gawker/Defamer, book re dreamworks If mentions of me are eg's [sic] of distance from the truth waste of paper written by a lying horse's ass," he wrote.

Charlie Sheen.

Charlie Sheen's career had somewhat of a resurgence when he was cast in the sitcom Two and a Half Men, which became an overnight success the world over. However, as the show continued Sheen unfortunately fell back off the wagon and started to abuse drugs and alcohol. As a result, he became increasingly difficult to work with and in 2011 the show went on hiatus to facilitate his stint in rehab. Despite the network's support, Sheen went on a tirade against the show's creator Chuck Lorre and ultimately he was fired.

Reflecting on what it was like working with Sheen, his former co-star Jon Cryer told Access Live how difficult it was watching his colleague fall prey to addiction while they were filming.

"It was tough to watch a guy who I had seen... you know, when we started the show, Charlie had been sober for a while and was really in control of his life," Cryer continued. "And it was tough to see that go away. That was the hardest part of being involved in that process."

Bill Murray.

Despite his brilliance as an actor, allegations of misconduct have followed Bill Murray throughout his career. One of the most damning accusations came in 2022 when a female crew member sued the Hollywood giant for allegedly straddling her on set. The matter was settled, and she was paid $100,000 in damages.

Even though a settlement was made, Murray downplayed the seriousness of the incident while being interviewed on CNBC. He said it was a "difference of opinion" and maintained he thought it was "funny and it wasn't taken that way."

Geena Davis also recalled in her memoir Dying of Politeness, that Murray would often yell at crew members and his cast on the set of the 1990 film Quick Change in order to "exert his authority."

"I was watching him tear apart somebody one day on set," she wrote. “He finished, and the other person went away, and he turned around sort of self-satisfied and I said, '‘Man, I can't wait for you to do that to me again, because now I know how I'll react.' And he said, 'Oh, I don't have to. You behaved after that.' So he thought he has to go off on somebody to make sure they 'behave'. Whatever his idea of 'behaving' is—not challenging him, I guess."

Chevy Chase.

In 2012, The Hollywood Reporter released a story that claimed veteran actor Chevy Chase used the n-word in front of his Community co-stars including Donald Glover and Yvette Nicole Brown. While the incident was largely swept under the rug at the time, it was reignited earlier this year when Donald Glover referenced the incident while presenting an award producer Paul Simms with an award at the Writers Guild Awards.

"I asked Lena [Dunham], 'Hey, what made you decide to work with Paul [Simms]?' And she goes 'Honestly, this n***a lets me do whatever I want,'" Glover continued. "And I remember thinking two things. One, Lena is using the N-word extremely liberally. Who does she think she is, Chevy Chase? And two, that's the kind of producer I want."

Lea Michele.

Once upon a time Lea Michele was one of the biggest stars on the most popular shows on television when she played the role of Rachel Berry on Glee. But in 2020 her reputation came undone after she was accused by her former castmates of bullying and toxic behaviour.

In response to a post where Michele supported the Black Lives Matter movement, her former co-star Samantha Ware called out her on-set antics.

"Remember when you made my first television gig a living hell?!?! Cause I'LL never forget," she wrote. "I believe you told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would 's*** in my wig!' amongst other traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood."

Michele has since apologised for her behaviour and has endeavoured to make up for her transgressions.

"One of the most important lessons of the last few weeks is that we need to take the time to listen and learn about other people's perspectives and any role we have played or anything we can do to help address the injustices that they face," she wrote on Instagram.

Listen to this episode of The Spill where the hosts tackles the story behind Lea Michele's cancellation. Post continues after podcast.





Emma Roberts.

Actress Emma Roberts was recently called out for allegations of transphobia and misgendering. Angelica Ross accused the 32-year-old of making problematic transphobic comments towards her while they filmed the American Horror Story series 1984.

Ross recalled the incident whereby she alleges a member of the crew said "OK, ladies, you know, that's enough. Let's get back to work." It's then alleged that Roberts responded by saying, "don't you mean lady?" gesturing towards Ross who is transgender.

In a post made on X last week Ross says Roberts has now called to apologise for her behaviour.

Kanye West.

Kanye West is no stranger to controversy and if there was a ranking, he might just be considered the most difficult celeb to work with of all time. While he may be an incredibly gifted musician and creative mind, his excellence has often marred his abilities to work well with others. Over the past year there has been a huge fallout as a result of his behaviour with Adidas walking away from their multi-million dollar partnership.

Before Adidas linked up with West, Nike execs forewarned them he was extremely difficult to work with according to reports from Bloomberg. They did not heed the warning and pushed on with their collaboration that became incredibly lucrative for all involved - until it wasn't.

At the end of 2022, West wore a 'White Lives Matter' t-shirt and went on a harmful anti-Semitic rant online. As a result Adidas tore up his contract and vowed never to work with him again.

Shia LaBeouf.

As a child actor, Shia LaBeouf was one of the most promising young talents emerging in Hollywood. However, after a string of controversies he has largely been pushed to the sidelines with plenty of insiders saying he is far too difficult to work with.

A source told Variety "he is not an easy guy to work with," during the filming of the movie Don't Worry Darling which he was subsequently let go from after it was reported that director Olivia Wilde had a "zero asshole policy" on set. Of course that narrative came into question last year in 2022 when LaBeouf claimed he walked away from the set due to Wilde's toxic behaviour.

While we might never know what really happened in the Don't Worry Darling universe, we do know that LaBeouf's reputation has been tarnished thanks to a number of other personal issues including addiction and allegations of sexual assault against his former partner, FKA Twigs.

Ellen DeGeneres.

For years, Ellen DeGeneres built a happy-go-lucky persona for herself as the bubbly host of her daytime talk show The Ellen Show. But in 2020, that all came crashing down. In a report released by BuzzFeed, 36 former staff members came forward with accusations of bullying, racial insensitivity and sexual harassment against the host. As her star continued to fall from public grace, she went on air to apologise.

"I learned that things happened here that should never have happened," she said. "I know that I'm in a position of privilege and power, and I realise that with that comes responsibility, and I take responsibility for what happens at my show."

Then after considerable backlash and producers struggling to get guests to appear on the show, The Ellen Show ended its run in May, 2022 after 19 seasons.

Christian Bale.

Christian Bale has always been known to throw everything at his roles, often enlisting method acting to sink his teeth into a character. With such an intense approach to his craft it has often been noted that he can be quite difficult to work with. One such instance occurred in 2009 when audio was released from the set of Terminator Salvation where he can be heard screaming at director of photography Shane Hurlbut.

As a result Bale went on damage control to try to apologised during a radio interview.

"I was out of order beyond belief. I make no excuses for it," he said. "There is nobody who has heard that tape who has been hit harder than me. The one thing that disturbs me so much is that I've heard a lot of people saying that I seem to think that I'm better than anybody else."

Wendy Williams.

Television host Wendy Williams has delivered us some of the best one-liners which have been shared millions of times across the internet. However, despite hosting one of the top talk shows in recent history, the 59-year-old's personal issues started to have an effect on her work back in 2022.

After fans began noticing her slurring her words and behaving erratically during filming, producers stepped in and introduced Sherri Shepherd as a stand-in host to take her place while Williams received undisclosed medical treatment.

"She's going through a lot. I'm truly concerned for her," Sherri said at the time.

Months later it was announced that Williams would no longer be able to host and The Wendy Williams show aired its last episode in June, 2022.

Johnny Depp.

At the height of his career Johnny Depp was one of the most in demand actors in Hollywood raking in big bucks and starring in huge blockbuster films. In recent years he has been the subject of plenty of allegations including the abuse of his ex-wife Amber Heard which culminated in a trial back in March.

During the trial acting agent Tracey Jacobs - who worked for Depp for 30 years - took the stand to give a character witness. During her testimony she said Depp's alcohol and drunk addiction caused his reputation in Hollywood to come into question. She claimed he would "show up late to projects" and added that people talked – and it made people reluctant to use him."

Feature Image: Getty.