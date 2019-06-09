Celeb in 5: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. ‘I put my phone down and got my life back’. The detox that changed Carrie Bickmore’s life.

Carrie Bickmore is on a detox.

But this isn't the 'only water for three days' kind of detox. It's a digital one. Meaning less phone time, and more real-life experiences.

Bickmore, 38, has been on maternity from The Project after the birth of her third child Addie, now six months old, and has revealed she has has been on a two-month digital detox during that time.

Writing for Stellar magazine, the journalist said she felt "irritable and detached" spending so much time on her phone and realised she was "missing moments I would never get back".

The TV presenter reflected on the ubiquitous presence her phone had in her life prior to the detox.

"Pushing (daughter) Evie on the swing - phone in hand; watching Netflix - phone in hand; walking with a friend - phone in hand," she recalled.

"It was also impacting my relationship," the mother-of-three continued. "I’d wake up and instantly check my emails, mindlessly scroll through Instagram instead of snuggling, and even catch myself replying to a text message during a dinner date."

"It infuriated me watching my partner on his phone, but I failed to see I was just as bad."

So Bickmore implemented a "phone ban".

She explains the fact we live in a digital world combined with her job in the media means a total ban is not realistic. So this detox, she says, simply entails putting her phone away as much as possible .