Guy Sebastian and Delta Goodrem are both judges on The Voice. Years ago, they used to date.

Guy Sebastian and Delta Goodrem are two of Australia’s biggest names in music.

They are also seated alongside each other as coaches on The Voice Australia this year, and uh, did we mention they used to date?

Yep. The original Australian Idol winner joined fellow coaches Kelly Rowland, Boy George and Delta when the series returned for its ninth season this month, and we totally forgot about that time we learned he and Delta used to date.

In 2015 Guy shocked, well, everyone when he told The Kyle and Jackie O show about the pair’s romantic history.

“A long time ago, I’d just won Idol [in 2003]… and I dated my pass, believe it or not,” he said on air.

“You know how you talk about your pass? Hers [his now-wife Jules] was Heath Ledger. Mine was Delta Goodrem.

“And I dated Delta, for a few months. No one knew about it.”

Not long after, Delta told the radio duo that Guy was a good kisser during a rapid-fire game of Yes or No, before quickly adding: “Long time ago, guys.”

Around the same time, Guy told Who their relationship was “brief”.

“We were never girlfriend and boyfriend, we were literally just seeing each other.”