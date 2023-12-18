The anti-ageing tech bro accused of leaving his fiancée when she got cancer.

Bryan Johnson doesn't plan on getting any older. In fact, he has no intention of dying at all.

Is he a vampire?

No. He's a tech bro with a fortune of more than $400 million, who has dedicated his life to embracing a range of radical techniques to stave off ageing.

The Braintree and Kernel founder often refers to himself as "the world's most measured human", surrounding himself with a team of 30-plus doctors and health experts who constantly monitor him.

To avoid ageing, the multimillionaire subscribes to a lifestyle regimen carried out with military precision, which includes taking 54 pills every morning, getting skin treatments like red-light therapy and acid peels, daily exercise, not drinking alcohol, and going to bed at 8:30pm each night.

Johnson routinely fasts for 23 hours a day, only eating one customised meal each day at 11am. When he's not fasting, he eats two to three meals a day, comprised of boiled broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms and garlic.

The millionaire has spent the past two years perfecting his routine (which he calls Blueprint) and outlining it for his followers – although it should be noted that the system costs him almost $3 million (AUD) per year to finance.