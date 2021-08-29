'I live on Sydney's Billionaire's Row. This is exactly what it's like.'

Now this is a story all about how… I accidentally ended up living on Billionaire’s Row.

This is the truth - I got a job in Sydney, and searched for a place to rent within 5km of my future workplace and bam, the perfect place showed up.

I didn’t know the street it was on is called 'Billionaire’s Row', which is good, because I might have thought it was too good to be true. But I flew here to inspect the place, and fell in love.

Watch: The horoscopes and self-care. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

We would be living in the old library of an 1880 house that had been split into apartments. What a dream.

The reason I could afford it was because it technically was one bedroom (with a large sunroom) and it didn’t have a frontal view of the harbour – just one from the side.

But we had access to the entire property, whose rich garden ran straight to Seven Schillings beach – a stretch of sand on the harbour with an incredible view, and access restricted to residents.

In short – We. Got. So. Lucky.

The home was the sign I needed that I was doing the right thing – uprooting my family, changing career and moving to somewhere I only ever dreamt of living.

This is in no way a flex, I’m just explaining how we came to live on Billionaire’s Row. It was sheer luck, and nothing to do with any personal success of mine!

Enough about me – now about what you came here for: what it’s really like to live amongst some of the richest people not only in Sydney, not only in the country, but in the world.

Billionaire’s Row is listed as the ninth wealthiest street in the world. The suburb itself is home to a high concentration of Australia’s billionaires – hence the name.