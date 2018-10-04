Who we think Nick Cummins was planning on sending home before Brooke walked out.

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub. It’s a blast.

Last night, in a move that would have been shocking if we hadn’t seen it on Daily Mail two weeks before, Brooke Blurton walked out on The Bachelor.

After Mr Badger was unable to provide any answer whatsoever to the question, “Do you like me or no?” Brooke ultimately made the decision about who would make the final two for him.

“I just need a man who knows what he wants,” she said, to which Mr Badger looked at her, head cocked to the side and slightly cross-eyed, and said, “It’s tough in here…” which was not at all the answer she was looking for.

Along with the rest of the country, Osher included, we are confused.

If we watched this show for its romantic plot points, which we most definitely do not, we would say that Brooke and Nick seemed genuinely into each other. Nick didn’t look at the camera so much and deliver his rehearsed one-liners about being as scared as “a goose in a doona factory”. For Brooke, it was as though he put his palm cards away a lil’ bit and relaxed.

And then he told her he didn’t really have feelings for anyone lol and it’s awkward.

Badger, pls. That’s not something you say out loud.

The question looms, however, who was Mr Badger planning on sending home before Brooke left?

As she told him she was going to leave, Nick said the camera, “I just need more time,” before explaining to her, “I’m not going to stand in your way as much as I want to.”

WANT. TO.

Then, he specifically said to Brooke as she walked out: “This wasn’t part of my plan…”