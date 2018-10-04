Brooke Blurton has explained why she probably would never get back with Nick Cummins.

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins , and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub . It’s a blast.

Last night Brooke Blurton stunned Nick Cummins – and most of Australia – when she left the Bachelor mansion citing the 30-year-old’s inability to share his feelings.

But with their connection seeming so strong throughout the series, we couldn’t help but wonder if the 23-year-old social worker has ever regretted her decision.

Brooke told TV Week that she did initially ask herself “what if?” – but later “moved on”.

“You know, you think ‘what if I stayed? What if I was the girl at the end?’ But I had to think about what I wanted and what he was giving me back,” she told the magazine.

So ‘what if’ the rugby star and his chosen girl didn’t work out?

Well, while Brooke hasn’t completely ruled out a reunion, she was very firm with the Daily Telegraph’s Confidential that she wouldn’t interfere with his relationships, adding that she’s stayed clear since her exit.