tv

10 differences between the One Day Netflix series and the book.

If you haven't stopped violently sobbing since watching the brand new series One Day on Netflix, then grab some more tissues and join the club. The heartbreaking story of Emma (played. by Ambika Mod) and Dexter (Leo Woodall), which spans decades and drifts in and out of love, betrayal, sliding door moments, friendship, happiness and soul-destroying loss, has turned the world into a collective blubbering mess.

While you collect your shattered heart post-watch, you might be interested to know that One Day was first a novel written by David Nicholls. After garnering adoring fans, it was given the Hollywood treatment with Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess starring in the 2011 feature film (which was received with mixed reviews).

As always with remakes and book adaptations, it's interesting to see how far the dramatisations stray from the source material. Whilst fans of Nicholls' 2009 novel have been pleasantly surprised with how closely the Netflix showrunners have stuck to the heart and soul of Em and Dex, eagle-eyed viewers have picked up on a few differences and omissions from the book. 

Maybe you can read the book again and then dip back into the series until there are truly no more tears left to cry.

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead.

Watch: The One Day official trailer. Post continues below.


Video via Netflix.
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

The Spill

Miley "That Open Letter" Cyrus

CANCELLED
ADVERTISEMENT

The beginning of Dexter and Emma.

Emma and Dexter in One Day. Image: Netflix.With all great love stories, one of the crucial elements is undoubtedly the moment when love takes flight for the first time, aka the 'meet cute'. It's the first time they lay eyes on each other and the rest is history. 

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Netflix series, we're first introduced to Dex and Em when they meet at a party while celebrating their graduation.

However, at the beginning of the book, Em and Dex have already met and are lying together in bed talking about the future.

Look, it's not a deal breaker, but it's an interesting diversion from the original storytelling, which was very intentional about jumping around to different moments in Em and Dex's timeline.

Their first day together.

Leo Woodall and Ambika Mod filming at Arthur's Seat. Image: Netflix.Of all the breathtaking filming locations featured in the series (and there are many), the day Em and Dex share at Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh is pretty special. All the elements come together to set the foundation for their budding romance: dramatic backdrops, windy peaks (perfect for brushing errant hair behind ears) and a long walk back in to town, which is just enough time to fall in love.

ADVERTISEMENT

But as pivotal as this scene is in the series, it isn't given much page time in the book, with Nicholls choosing to uncover details about Em and Dex's first day together much, much later on. Perhaps we really did just need to see it to believe it?

The timelines.

Leo Woodall as Dexter in One Day. Image: Netflix.I know, I know, you must think we're splitting hairs here but it's important to note that not all of the timelines from the book match up perfectly with what we see on screen. Sure, some will say it's semantics, but diehard fans are probably questioning why these artistic choices have been made — and we are too.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Netflix series, episode three sees Dex at the top of his career working as a TV presenter in the year 1990. Simultaneously, Em is having somewhat of a lull in her professional endeavours while working at a Mexican restaurant.

Interestingly, these timelines don't exactly align in the book. In Nicholls' original, Dex is travelling through India in 1990 when he meets a TV producer who encourages him to seek a career as a presenter. His big break doesn't come until a year later. Choosing to change this in the series effectively pushes out all of the storylines.

Stolen clothes in Greece.

Woodall and Mod as Dexter and Emma. Image: Netflix.If actor Leo Woodall first caught your eye when he starred as cheeky lad Jack in White Lotus, you may also be gazing at him (respectfully) as he takes up this new leading role. If that's the case for you, then this next one is going to hurt.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the story, Em and Dex take a jaunt to Greece, where the pair try to define what their relationship means. In the book, the scene sees them skinny dip — and ends in an awkward moment when Dexter's clothes are stolen.

But the stolen clothes moment was not recreated in 4K for our viewing pleasure, a fact that is sure to disappoint many One Day purists.

Portrayal of Tilly.

Emma and Tilly (played by Amber Grappy). Image: Netflix.There's a major character in the Netflix series who is given a whole lot more nuance than she is in the book. In the series, Tilly is presented as a very close confidant to Emma, but when reading the novel, you get the feeling she's not a totally solid friend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elsewhere in the book, Tilly even sleeps with Dexter in 1992 (shook), which thankfully didn't make it into the script for the series.

The sex scenes.

Emma and Dexter in One Day. Image: Netflix.Obviously there's so much more to telling well-rounded love stories than just physical intimacy. After all, their love is so entrenched in a rich foundation of friendship before anything else. But also... it doesn't hurt to show the lust now does it?

ADVERTISEMENT

The One Day series wasn't afraid to show sex scenes, which was a departure from the book, which opted to only allude to Em and Dex's intimate relationship.

Nicholls referenced this difference during an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "There is a lot more sex in this than there is in the novel," he said. "I tend to fade to black and Nicole [One Day's head writer] doesn't fade to black."

Emma's disaster job interview.

Emma in One Day. Image: Netflix.From the jump, we know that Emma's dream is to become a writer, although there's one major moment from the book that is completely skipped in the series.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the book, Emma goes along to what she thinks is a job interview for a book deal but is shocked when it ends up being for the position of nanny to one of the publisher's children.

Yes, whilst this may have been deeply uncomfortable to watch play out on screen, we can't help but think this would have given more depth to Em's trajectory to becoming a children's book writer.

Emma's book character.

One Day, Image: Netflix.Once Emma does become a published writer, her series of children's books is centred around a main character. In the series, this character is named Nisha Halliday, however in the book the character is named Julie Criscoll.

ADVERTISEMENT

We can't help but think this switch up was a very intentional way to honour actress Ambika Mod's South Asian heritage.

Grieving Emma.

By now, you should know the tragic way in which Em and Dex's love story comes to an end. However, there are some slight differences in the way Em's death is portrayed in the series.

Firstly, the timelines push out her passing from 2002 in the book to 2004 in the series. It's a small gesture but it gave us an extra couple of years to see these two in love.

Next, the way in which the characters grieve Emma's death diverts slightly from the original. In the book, Ian (her ex boyfriend) writes a letter to Dexter on the first anniversary of her death. But in the series, we see Dexter's closest friend comforting him in person on the second anniversary of Emma's death.

The ending.

Dexter with Jasmine, played by Billie Gadsdon, in One Day. Image: Netflix.If you were particularly tied to the ending of the book then you might not be thrilled to learn the Netflix adaptation takes it in a different direction. 

ADVERTISEMENT

While in both depictions we see Dex struggle with drugs and alcohol in the wake of Emma's death, the subsequent years play out a little differently. In the series, we see him recover from addiction before moving to Edinburgh with his daughter Jasmine and his dad.

However, in the book Dex moves on with a new relationship with a girlfriend named Maddy who is described as a bit of a light during a dark time. 

Either way, whether you read the book, watch the series or both, one thing is guaranteed: tears. Lots and lots of tears. 

Feature Image: Netflix.

Tags:
Resources
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Family
Work & Money